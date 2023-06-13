I encroached on my wife’s independence as judge, senator slips

Adamu Bulkachuwa, a senator representing Bauchi north, says Zainab Bulkachuwa, his wife, used her position as a judge to favour his colleagues in the senate.

Zainab, a former president of the court of appeal, was the first female to hold the position.

She presided over the 2007 Sokoto state governorship election petition tribunal and the suit in which Timipre Sylva, former governor of Bayelsa, challenged the nomination of Seriake Dickson, an ex-governor of the state, as the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the senate valedictory session on Saturday, Bulkachuwa said he often influenced his wife’s decisions while she was in office.

“Particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said.

“And she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues.”

Ahmad Lawan, outgoing senate president who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted the senator before he spoke any further.

The 10th house is expected to be inaugurated on June 13.