I feel like a tiger… ready to devour Nigeria’s enemies, says Egbetokun

Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), says he is ready to “devour Nigeria’s internal enemies”.

Egbetokun spoke on Tuesday after he was decorated with his new rank by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The brief ceremony took place at the state house, Abuja.

The new police chief said he is looking forward to assuming office on Wednesday, adding that he is keen to “chase away” all criminals in the country.

"I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning by 11 am," he told state house correspondents.

“I really can’t describe how I feel presently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

“And some other times, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Usman Baba, the immediate past IGP, was also present at the decoration ceremony of Egbetokun.

Baba said he believes his successor is up to the task, noting that he has confidence in him.

“I’m happy I am handing over to somebody that I know will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped,” the former IGP said.

“We grew up in the job together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IGP.

“He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the cause of the police from where I stopped.”

President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved the immediate retirement of Baba and all the other security chiefs.

Nuhu Ribadu replaced Babagana Monguno as the national security adviser (NSA) while Christopher Gwabin Musa took over from Lucky Irabor as the chief of defence of staff.

Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was named chief of army staff while Emmanuel Ogalla is the new chief of naval staff.

The president appointed Hassan Bala Abubakar as the chief of air staff while EPA Undiandeye was named chief of defence intelligence.