I got poorer as governor – Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday said he became poorer during his first term governing the state.

In a chat with newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde said he got poorer by 10 percent in the last four years.

The governor, on assumption of office in 2019, declared N48 billion worth of assets.

According to him, he submitted his Asset Declaration form at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) office in Ibadan on Friday.

Makinde did not make known details of his assets. He, however noted that the details would be made known to the public later.

“By law, I have to do declaration of assets at the end of my first tenure and before assuming office for the next tenure.

“So, I have gone to CCB office to submit my assets declaration form at the end of my first tenure and also my assets at the beginning of the second tenure.

“You are all aware of my assets declaration for the first tenure. I can tell you that in the last four years, I’m poorer by 10 to 12 per cent. This is because I have not really have the chance to look after my business.

“We have been looking after Oyo State business; so, I’m not surprised that there were losses a bit here and there, but I’m still okay,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor’s inauguration as the number one citizen of the state for the second term will hold on Monday, May 29.