I have been receiving death threats since I became EFCC chairman – Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he has been receiving death threats since he became the chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

He said this to corroborate the statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, that corruption is fighting back.

Bawa said when he was away in the US, he was contacted by a high-profile Nigerian who told him that some Nigerians were after his life.

He said this on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday.

“Last week, I was in New York, as all Nigerians are aware of. A very senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation. What the caller said to him on the phone is that; he is going to kill the EFCC chairman,” he said.

“He said, ‘I am going to kill him. I am going to kill him’. This is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back.”

In February 2021, the 40-year-old law enforcer was named as the new EFCC chairman to replace Ibrahim Magu, the former acting chairman of the anti-graft commission.