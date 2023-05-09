‘I need private jet’, Tiwa Savage laments after performance at King Charles’ coronation

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0
Tiwa-Savage
Tiwa-Savage

Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage has lamented she needs to own a jet as her luggage consisting of 15 travelling boxes was revealed at an undisclosed reception for clearance on Monday.

Tiwa Savage was among other music artistes that performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III, at Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Following her record-breaking performance at King’s coronation ceremony, Tiwa Savage jetted out of London thanking England for the heroic moment.

She then stated her need of getting a private jet on her Instagram story in a caption alongside a video of a female official inspecting her 15 boxes.

“I’ve told you people I need a PJ. Anyway, thank you, England. And we are off again,” Tiwa Savage wrote.

The story generated a lot of reactions as her supporters continually lavished encomiums on her for her sterling performance at the weekend.

Previous articleI will not be weak, rubber-stamp Speaker – Abbas
Next articleWe’ll penalise shipping companies exporting undocumented cargoes, says CBN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.