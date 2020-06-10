I never wanted to be governor, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that he never planned to be a governor in his life, revealing that his topmost ambition was to be the number one person of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Akeredolu said this Tuesday in Akure after receiving N22.5 million cheque from groups within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which raised money for his re-election bid to obtain his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The groups include Ibi Giga Ambassadors, Ibigiga Aketi Advocacy Group, among others.

The N22.5 million cheque was jointly presented to the governor on behalf of the groups by Lucky Ayedatiwa, Alex Ajipe, Oladunni Odu and the wife of the governor, Betty, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs.

Akeredolu, who noted that the cost of the forms were too expensive, said he had told his friends that he could not afford the price for the forms.

While appreciating the groups for the gesture, he gave the assurance that bitumen and the Ondo deep seaport would begin soon.

He expressed uncertainty on the mode of the July 20, 2020 APC primary election, saying: “Whichever mode, we are not afraid of any type of primary.

Meanwhile, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Victor Olabimtan, said that the groups contributed money towards the re-election of the governor owing to his performance in office.

He said that the groups, numbering about 20, had also contributed N35 million to support the actualisation of the governor’s re-election campaign.