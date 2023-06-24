‘I post as received’ — Okonjo-Iweala replies critics over photo with Tinubu at Paris summit

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has been criticised for not posting a picture of her and President Bola Tinubu among photographs she shared from the leadership summit in Paris, France.

Tinubu and other world leaders attended the new global financial pact summit held between June 22 and 23.

In a series of tweets, Okonjo-Iweala posted photos of herself with other world leaders including Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil; Macky Sall, president of Senegal; Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa; Emmanuel Macron, president of France etc.

Nigerians on social media criticised the WTO DG for not posting a picture of President Tinubu.

Adamu Garba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant, said Okonjo-Iweala’s action is a spite not just against the president but the country.

“If she likes, let her not acknowledge or recognize the president of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“The same Nigeria that did everything for her to become who she is today, the leader of the same party, APC, which gave her the wherewithal to get her current office as DG of WTO.

“If doing so is to spite Tinubu as a person, she should know that Tinubu is the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. Whoever spites at him has done so against the government and the people of Nigeria. And we noted that. Indeed, rebellion is the greatest of all sins.”

Some hours after, Okonjo-Iweala shared more pictures of herself and other world leaders, including the one showing her in a handshake with President Tinubu.

However, while responding to the criticisms, the WTO DG explained that she posted photos in the order she received them from her colleagues.

She cautioned that reading more into the pictures she posted was “unwarranted”.

“Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society,” she tweeted.

“I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!”