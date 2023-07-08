I regret campaigning for Obi, LP during presidential election, says retired colonel

A 74-year-old retired military officer, Chinyere Obi, has expressed regret over her decision to join the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Chinyere, in a chat with journalists, alleged that the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, abandoned her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State during the presidential election.

The retired colonel said she regretted due to the fact that neither the party nor the former Anambra governor reached out to her after she was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate.

The septuagenarian narrated how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to fund her medical treatment after the incident, noting that she did not expect the party or Peter Obi to pick up her bills but to show solidarity.

She said, “I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound. At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely. As a retired colonel, I have my pension and entitlements. I wasn’t even asking for money. My anger is that nobody reached out, not even one single person came to the hospital at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri to say sorry.

“I fought and campaigned for Obi, for the youths so that Nigeria can change. I have no need for anything, I am a British citizen and my children are all British citizens. I have nothing to lose or gain, I spent N5 million buying rice, visiting people, women across the country.”

Speaking further on how she was attacked, Madam Chinyere said the problem started when she tried to protect a Labour Party’s polling unit agent in her hometown in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to her, on election day, some unidentified political thugs invaded her polling unit and threatened the Labour Party polling unit agent and she tried to intervene.

“The next thing I heard,” she said was “pooh-pooh! There were gunshots on my leg.”

She noted that she is diabetic, adding that the shooting could have led to the amputation of her leg but “nobody from Labour Party, not Abure (referring to LP’s national chairman – Julius Abure) or even Peter Obi sent a word or visited.”

She, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to end insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the Southeast region. She stated that she was confident in the capacity of President Tinubu and was sure he would end the hardship in the country.