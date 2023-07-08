I support JAMB’s sanctions against Mmesoma, says Ezekwesili on Anambra panel report

Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, says she is satisfied with the findings of the Anambra panel that investigated the controversy surrounding the result of Joy Mmesoma.

In May, Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, gained popularity after she was purported to have scored 362 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) alleged that she manipulated her result to “deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions”.

The examination body said she scored 249 — and not 362.

Thereafter, the Anambra government set up a panel of inquiry to look into the matter.

Following the inquiry, the committee said Mmesoma admitted to faking her result.

Commenting on the incident, Ezekwesili she is satisfied with the process and findings of the investigation.

“It was necessary to have independent evidence that the result Mmesoma laid claim to publicly was not only fake but that the forgery was personally orchestrated by her,” she posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“There are usually syndicates at the center of perpetration of exam malpractices in Nigeria but it appears not to be so in Mmesoma’s case from the facts of the Committee’s report.”

Ezekwesili said Mmesoma’s action has consequences and that she supports the sanctions imposed by JAMB on her.

“I therefore support the sanctions imposed by JAMB as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within our educational system,” she said.

“I also recommend sustained counseling for Mmesoma by the family, school and church to support her as she reflects on this tragic episode and makes a decision to embrace values and rewards of effort while eschewing dishonest gain for the rest of her life.

“I do hope that the lessons of this case will help all our pupils, students, parents, guardians and the public at large renew a collective commitment to uphold Exam Integrity in Nigeria as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s Values and Reward System for our children and youth.”