President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he has hope that the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will lead the country with integrity, vision and deep commitment.

President Buhari also said that the fight against corruption should be upheld as well as the principles of transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the inaugural lecture in preparation for his handover and the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu on May 29, the outgoing President admonished that the government should strive to foster an environment where every Nigerian has an equal opportunity to thrive regardless of their background, ethnicity, religion, or social status.

According to him, “As we come to the close of this important inauguration lecture, I stand before you with profound sense of pride and gratitude. Today we have embarked on a journey of intersection, enlightenment, and collective growth.

“We have delved deep into the theme of deepening democracy for development and explored the lessons that will guide us as we transition to a new era.

“Throughout this lecture, we have recognized the challenges and divisions that have tested the very fabric of our nation we have confronted the harsh realities of inequality, the persistence of corruption and the imperative to empower all citizens.

“But more importantly, we have unearth the transformative power of democracy, and the immense potential it holds for our great nation. In the course of this lecture, we have learned that democracy is not merely a system of governance. It is a way of life. It requires active participation, inclusivity and relentless pursuit of justice, and fairness.

“We have understood that true democracy thrives when the voices of all students heard, valued and represented, regardless of their background, or social status. The underlying philosophy of this lecture has been rooted in the belief that our nation’s progress rests on the place of unity inclusivity and shared responsibility.

“We have acknowledged the task of nation building is a collective one transcending political affiliations and fasten that interest, which is our commitment to live in no Nigeria behind, ensuring that every citizen feels the positive impact of good governance and enjoys the dividends of democracy.

“The lessons we have learned here are not mere intellectual exercises with a call to action. As I prepare to hand over the reins of governance to the president-elect on the 29th of May, I feel a renewed sense of hope, hinged on the capacity of my successor, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on the assignment given to him by Nigerians.

“And at the same time, you are being reminded of the immense responsibilities entrusted open us as leaders and the tremendous potentials that lies within our great nation. We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into concrete actions.”

President Buhari, who will exit office on Monday after eight years in office further said, “We must continue to prioritize the welfare and well-being of our citizens, providing them with quality education, accessible health care, and sustainable livelihoods.

“We must fight against corruption in all its forms upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. But above all, we must remain united. Our diversity is our strength and it is through dialogue, understanding and respect. We can overcome our differences and forge a common path towards progress.

“Let us foster an environment where every Nigerian has an equal opportunity to thrive regardless of their background, ethnicity, religion, or social status. As I conclude, I want to express my deep appreciation to the esteemed speakers, most especially our keynote speaker, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, for once again, accepting my invitation to share his wealth of knowledge with us.

“To the president-elect, I offer my heartfelt congratulations and assurance, unwavering support. I trust that you will lead our nation with integrity, vision and deep commitment to the ideals of democracy and national development.

“Let’s remember that the true measure of our success lies not in the titles we hold or the position we occupy, it is the positive impact we make on the lives of our fellow citizens.

“Together, let us move forward, guided by the lessons learned from this lecture and build a Nigeria that is prosperous, inclusive and anchored on the principles of democracy.”