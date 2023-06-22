I will revisit probe of Ganduje, says reinstated anti-corruption boss

Muhuyi Magaji, chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), says the agency will re-open its investigation into alleged corruption by Abdullahi Ganduje, immediate past governor of the state.

In 2022, Magaji was sacked by Ganduje on allegations bordering on abuse of office.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Abba Yusuf, new governor of Kano, approved the reinstatement of Magaji as PCACC chairman.

In October 2018, a video published by Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, showed Ganduje allegedly receiving bundles of dollars and stuffing the wads into his flowing white dress or ‘babanriga’.

According to the newspaper, the governor had requested for $5 million from the contractors who recorded the video.

Speaking on a program on DailyTrust TV on Wednesday, Magaji said the commission couldn’t open an investigation into the case since 2018 because of Ganduje’s immunity status as governor.

Asked if he was going to continue his investigation of Ganduje, Magaji said: “When I said I will investigate Ganduje’s dollar case, he was the incumbent governor…I was working under him. Let alone now that he is a former governor?”.

“So I meant every word I said. At that time, I told you we will open an investigation and we are investigating.

“But there are certain limitations, because any incumbent governor, deputy governor, president or vice president has immunity under the Nigerian constitution.

“So there was a limit to what we could do. Now, the limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.”