ICPC Inaugurates NDDC Anti-Corruption, Transparency Unit

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has inaugurated new members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, ACTU.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, commended the critical role played by the NDDC in intervening to solve the socio-economic challenges of the Niger Delta region.

The ICPC Chairman, who was represented by the Zonal Commissioner for Rivers and Bayelsa states, Mrs. Ekere Usiere, noted that the NDDC anti-corruption unit was an initiative of the anti-corruption agency aimed at tackling corrupt practices and entrenching transparency in public service.

He stated: “The main duties of ACTU are to undertake periodic sensitization of staff; system study and review of corruption-prone processes and procedures, develop a code of ethics or conduct including corruption prevention guidelines for staff.”

In his remarks, the NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua said that the committee was set up as part of efforts to transform the Commission.

He said: “In a bid to transform the Commission, I set up the Committee to work with the ICPC to ensure that ethics and values are maintained in the Commission.”

Audu-Ohwavborua, who was represented by the Director, of Human Resources, Dr. Woyengibaragha Alazigha, noted that the NDDC has set up a conducive environment to ensure that the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit functions effectively.

He said that the inauguration was in line with the transparency thrust of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana.

The Assistant Chief Superintendent (Legal), ICPC Rivers State, Dr. Agada Akogwu, administered the Oath of Office on the 8-member NDDC ACTU.