Idahosa, others blame Oshiomhole, APC leadership on Bayelsa

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, have blamed the Adams Oshiomhole leadership for the loss of the Bayelsa State.

The party chieftains, who spoke in separate interviews in Benin, on Sunday, said the party should blame itself for the Supreme Court judgement which nullified the victory of the APC candidate, David Lyon.

One of the party chieftains, Charles Idahosa, said, “I warned about this development some few weeks ago. I said, that Oshiomhole is doing more harm than good for the APC.

“This is not labour movement, this is politics. His recklessness is what is leading the APC into this problem that is happening now.

“Why must we win elections and then lose them to the opposition? We lost Zamfara, Rivers and now Bayelsa through carelessness.”

Reacting to allegations that the party under his leadership failed to do due diligence, Oshiomhole told reporters, “If you say, we failed to do due diligence, the qualification to contest for senator is the same required for governor. Our deputy governorship candidate is a serving senator.”

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, said, “It is now clear that Oshiomhole’s leadership qualities are in question. To forestall further descent to mourning every election cycle, it is only wise to show him the exit door.”

However, reacting to this call, former publicity secretary of the APC in the state, Godwin Erahon said, “They (accusers) are being highly irresponsible. They are the ones creating a crisis, it is a shame that these people who ought to have brokered peace between Obaseki and Oshiomhole are now the ones fanning the embers of crises, their calls are highly irresponsible.

“I want to also let them know that it is never the duty of the national chairman to screen candidates if at the time of the screening.”