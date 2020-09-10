IDB, IOM partner NIDCOM on Diaspora humanitarian Sukuk

The Islamic Development Bank, (IDB) in conjunction with the International Organisation for Migration, (IOM), is set to partner Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM) on Diaspora Humanitarian SUKUK, Diaspora Remittances as well as capacity development programs, training and research.

Dr Mamoud Kamara, Regional Head of Islamic Development Bank in Nigeria, who led the delegation disclosed this in Abuja during a strategic meeting with the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Hon

Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dr Kamara explained that the Diaspora Humanitarian SUKUK will help assuage the sufferings of Nigerians particularly those who have lost their means of livelihood and were struggling for any means of survival.He said the initiative will involve a multilateral banking strategy involving the World Bank, African Development Bank among others.

Dr Kamara said the initiative will be very inclusive and global in structure and scope. He stated that Diaspora Remittances will guarantee discounted rates, insurance, infrastructure, projects and crises relief.

Dr Kamara believes that it will have a very positive impact , adding that similar ones have been successfully implemented in Israel, India and Ethiopia.

National Project Officer, IOM, Ms Ukamaka Osigwe gave assurances that the Organisation is working hand in gloves with IDB to ensure a successful take-off of the initiatives in Nigeria.

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa said a Committee should be constituted within one week to fashion out modalities for the full implementation of the laudable initiatives as put forward by the IDB and IOM respectively.

The NIDCOM Boss also harped on mainstreaming Migration in such a way that irregular migration can be made regular. She emphasized the need for diaspora data mapping. as well as emphasis on research and development. Hon Dabiri-Erewa also informed her guests that NIDCOM has just inaugurated the Ad-hoc Committee for the establishment of National Diaspora Investment Trust Fund, first of it’s kind in the history of Nigeria.

The Strategic Meeting was facilitated by the newly appointed FCT Diaspora Focal Point Officer, Ms Sarah Areo David,