Idiseke Market Fire Incident – Governor Adeleke Condoles Shop Owners

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke has condoled the victims of the unfortunate fire incident at the popular Idiseke Market, Osogbo in the late hours of Saturday 7th January 2023, describing the incident as unfortunate.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor prayed for the affected traders to have the fortitude to bear the loss while hailing the timely intervention of the gallant men of the Osun State Fire Service for their timely intervention and prevent further spread across the market.

“I sympathize with my people that were affected by the fire incident. It is unfortunate to experience such at this critical time of global economic crisis.

“I urge all the people of Osun State to continue to take precautionary measures and put in place necessary apparatus to prevent incidence as related to Fire outbreak”, he added.