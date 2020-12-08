If I get another chance to chair APC, I’ll reject it – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says if given a second chance, he will not lead the ruling party.

In a statement on Monday, Oshiomhole said he remains proud of the achievements of the party’s national working committee (NWC) under his leadership. He said that he holds no grudge against anyone who contributed to his removal, added that he has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the suit challenging his suspension.

“I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman

“It is, therefore, the height of mischief to insinuate, as it is being done in some quarters, that I would publicly accept the decision and later surreptitiously seek to contest it in court.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman.

“I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party. Above all, I bear no grudges against any one for the manner of my removal.”

Oshiomhole expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting his administration as APC chairman.

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court suspended Oshiomhole on March 5, four months after the former chairman was suspended by his state chapter of the party.

On June 25, Oshiomhole-led national working committee was dissolved following a leadership tussle.

A caretaker committee chaired by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor and former national secretary, was set up in place of the dissolved NWC.