Ihonvbare, Chinda emerge House Leader, Minority Leader

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has named Prof. Julius Ihonvbare (APC, Edo) and Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) as the Majority and Minority Leaders of the House.

It was reported on Monday that the former Secretary to the Edo State Government is likely to emerge as the House Leader.

The Speaker also named Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) as the Chief Whip of the House.

Chinda and Kumo headed the Joint Task 10th Assembly that worked for the emergence of Abbas as Speaker.

Other Principal Officers named by the Speaker include Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (Kogi, APC) as Deputy majority leader and Hon. Adewumi Onanuga (Ogun, APC) as Deputy Majority Whip.

He also announced Hon. Ali Isa JC (Gombe, PDP) as Minority Leader; Hon. Ali Madaki (Kano, NNPP) as Deputy Minority Whip and Hon. George Ozodinobi (Anambra, LP) as Deputy Minority Whip.