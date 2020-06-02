I’ll reopen Synagogue Church when I hear from God, says TB Joshua

T.B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), says he will reopen the church — closed because of the coronavirus pandemic — when God asks him to do so.

While reacting to the federal government’s relaxation on the ban on worship centres, Joshua said it God, not the church, that would determine when to reopen the church.

“Viewers, don’t forget there was a revelation three times concerning the church closing,” Joshua said in a statement posted on his church’s handle.

“Viewers, that same God we are waiting to hear from on when to reopen – when things will go back to normal – as usual. God’s time is the best. We are waiting at His feet for that time. We are tarrying for the Holy Spirit’s instruction. Pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

“Meet us as usual on Emmanuel TV until we hear from God when to reopen, the same God who gave us the prophecy three times about the church closing. It is God’s work, not our work. Here, our thanks go to the authorities for understanding. Jesus is Lord!”