I’m committed to tackling LAUTECH’s challenges – Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says he is committed to finding solution to the challenges confronting Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho.

Makinde stated this on Wednesday when a team from the university led by Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, the chairman of LAUTECH Governing Council, paid him a courtesy visit in Ibadan.

LAUTECH is owned by Oyo and Osun states.

The governor, who noted that the institution used to be the best state-owned university in the past, added that the problems in the school had set many students back in their academic pursuits.

He promised to do everything possible to ensure that the school regained its past glory, stressing that he had opened discussions with Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on how to address some of the challenges facing the institution.

He urged the council of the university to provide him the details of the situation in the institution so that he would be better informed.

Earlier, Afolabi had said the visit was to congratulate the governor on his election and also brief him on the challenges facing the institution.

He said when LAUTECH started, it had a message of supportive technology for Oyo State and also set examples of serious applicable technology for Nigeria..

Afolabi said insufficient and irregular funding was the major challenge confronting the institution, saying the university needed ‘seed money’ to enhance its technology drive.

He urged the governor to look into the situation in the school so as to proffer solution to the challenges.

Afolabi said the intervention from the governors of the owner states would lift the school back to its rightful position.

The vice vhancellor of the institution, Prof. Michael Ologunde, and other top management staff of LAUTECH were among the team.