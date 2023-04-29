I’m confident Tinubu has what it takes to turn Nigeria around, says Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has what it takes to transform Nigeria.

Wike spoke on Friday when he and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, met with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja.

The Rivers governor said Nigerians should support Tinubu to succeed as president after his inauguration on May 29.

“Elections have come and gone, the winner has emerged and, therefore, it is necessary for all Nigerians to rally around to give him (Tinubu) the necessary support for the interest of Nigeria,” Wike said.

“People can’t wait till May 29 to see that the president is inaugurated and from there kicks the ground rolling to make sure that Nigerians get what they expect.

“I am confident he (Tinubu) has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have that confidence.”

Also speaking, Makinde said TInubu would be given the needed support to govern the country.

Also speaking, Makinde said TInubu would be given the needed support to govern the country.

"I came here to pay homage to the president-elect and let him know that elections are over. This is governance and we will do our best to give him support for the good governance of Nigeria," Makinde said.

Although they are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike and Makinde have been associating with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo is said to have worked to secure victory for Tinubu in their state against Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP.