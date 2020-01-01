I’m here to leave a strong legacy; new Postmaster General, Adewusi tells NIPOST staff

The newly appointed Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Services, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has said the president’s decision to appoint him is a duty to make and leave a strong legacy at the nation’s postal services.

This was just as Adewusi promised that in 100 days of his assumption of office, Nigerians would witness a huge impact on government’s desire to change the face of NIPOST.

The new CEO stated these among others during his maiden meeting with the management and staff of company at its head office in Garki, Abuja on Tuesday.

Saying he was aware of the enormous challenges facing NIPOST, Adewusi urged the workers to embrace the fact that their contributions could not be divorced from the fortunes of the organisation.

He reminded them that no organization can make any meaningful impact if the human resources are not properly harnessed in tandem with its goals.

“Those familiar with me know that wherever I go, I leave very strong legacies and NIPOST won’t be an exception,” the Postmaster General told the staff.

He informed that he was aware there were many issues confronting NIPOST adding “they are well known to most of us and I can tell you that the challenges are enormous.”

He, however, added that breathing live back to dying and troubled organisations and business concerns have been his major area of interests both in public and the private sectors where he had amassed wealth of experience.

He told the staff further, “In Lagos State where I served as Commissioner for Finance under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Internally Generated Revenue that government inherited was just about N600m monthly. However, by the time we were leaving, we had been able to raise its IGR to N10bn monthly and that was what subsequent administrations that came after us had built upon which I am sure has hit about N30bn mark monthly. That is the orientation that I have come from.”

The Postmaster General said to achieve the goals of the organization, all should work together by doing the right things at all times.

“Don’t think you will do the right thing only if the Postmaster General is there to see. Whatever is right is what you should do. I hate rumour mongering. While I appreciate information from all sources, they must be those information and suggestions that would lead to the overall growth of the organization.

“Rumour-mongering has tendency to ruin an organization. I am not here for that. I am here to change the face of NIPOST and make it one of the most virile agencies in Nigeria.

“Everyone here must be part of this vision to work together and achieve our goals.”

Assuring workers of readiness to ensure welfare, Adewusi said to whom much is given, much would be expected.

“The reality is that we have a job to do and we must do it. We shall look into the issue of welfare in order to encourage productivity.

“I have a unique attribute. When I see people adding values, I appreciate and I compensate them. We must create impact within the first 100 days. There are leakages but we are going to block those leakages.

“Most problems in NIPOST today are man-made. Whether we use ICT or not, if the human factors do not change, we won’t make any progress. In 100 days, we must achieve some results.”

In her welcome address, the Chief Operating Officer of NIPOST, Mrs. Nwakanma Lorreto, said the entire management and staff were poised to support the vision of the new PMG/CEO, adding that NIPOST flaunts huge personnel who are dedicated in spite of the identifiable challenges.

“We have a huge personnel on your hand to manage and huge infrastructure scattered throughout Nigeria too to manage.

“We are all here to support and work with you and ensure the overall idea and vision and mission of this organization are realised under your leadership,” Lorreto said