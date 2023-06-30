I’m leaving military stronger, more capable to deliver its mandate – Irabor

Lucky Irabor, immediate former chief of defence staff (CDS), says he is leaving the military bigger, stronger and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

Irabor spoke in Abuja on Friday, during the pulling-out parade organised in his honour.

Irabor expressed joy that he pulled out of the Nigerian army after 37 years of “unblemished service” to the nation, including being the CDS in the past 29 months.

According to the former army chief, ensuring national security in a large and diverse country like Nigeria is not an easy task.

“In 2021, the security situation of the nation was admittedly in a state of dynamic crux,” he said.

“Efforts made by the federal government of Nigeria using the armed forces in collaboration with the police, other security agencies and critical stakeholders were in different stages of gestation.

“We were encouraged to pursue these measures in addition to other initiatives to reinvigorate the national security architecture to deliver critical national security functions.

“I make bold to say that I’m leaving the armed forces of Nigeria today, bigger, stronger and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate and national security functions.”

Irabor acknowledged the outstanding efforts of the nation’s “courageous men and women” in uniform and hailed them for their bravery, unwavering commitment and dedication to service.

He pointed out that their services had collectively expanded strategic capacities, operational reach and tactical competencies.

Irabor added that the armed forces were able to achieve the feat with support from the federal government, strategic partners, state governments and non-governmental organisations.

He said the assistance came in the form of expansion of military strength, platforms acquisition, the extension of equipment holdings, provisions of funding, materials and logistics.

The former CDS added that the help and inputs from the government and strategic partners enabled the military, under his command, to significantly curtail the threats of terrorism, insurgency, piracy, sea robberies, vandalism of critical national assets and kidnappings.

“We successfully worked in conjunction with other security agencies and stakeholders to deliver a physical security environment that is amenable for law and order, critical democratic processes as well as human security and national development,” Irabor said.

“I am very proud of the patrol’s dizzying dedication, hard work and sacrifices of the upstyle men and women of the armed forces propelled by love for country.

“Throughout my years of service, I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated, bravest, courageous and selfless men and women.

“Your unshakable commitment to our nation, our values and our mission has been a constant source of inspiration.

“The bond we have forged in the face of adversity is unbreakable, and I’m truly grateful to have had the opportunity to have served with each and everyone of you.”

Irabor said, “without a doubt, the nation should be proud of its military who remain unwavering in facing the many security concerns of the country”.

On June 19, President Bola Tinubu approved the retirement of the service chiefs, including the inspector general of police (IGP).

The president also approved the appointment of new service chiefs. Christopher Musa is the new chief of defence of staff.