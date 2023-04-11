I’m more qualified to be governor than Wike, Melaye hits back

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the coming governorship primary in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has fired back at Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike for discrediting his gubernatorial ambition.

According to Melaye, going by his pedigree in politics, he is more qualified to be governor than Wike.

The PDP chieftain also played down the support of Wike, stating how he failed to support PDP’s Ademola Adeleke in Osun, only for Adeleke to emerge governor of the state among other candidates he supported but lost in the last general elections.

Melaye said, “I will want Nigerians to know that Wike was my biggest supporter when I ran for governorship in 2019, financially, and even otherwise. Apart from funding me to the tune of hundred of dollars in the last governorship election in 2019, He provided his private jet to drop me in Kogi on the day of the primary, that is to show you the level, magnitude and intensity of his support and belief in me. So the man who saw competence and capacity in me, and invested in that project, today in 2023, is saying that I am not qualified; the only explanation to that is psychotic disorderliness. The only explanation to that is mental fatigue. Because I am not a bootlicker, because I refused to walk in alliance with your myopic agenda, because I have refused to corroborate your intellectual stagnancy. I am more qualified to be governor. To the glory of God, I have nine university degrees, I have been a member of the House of Reps, I have been elected twice to the Senate, I have been aide to the president of federal republic of Nigeria, so I don’t know who is more qualified to be governor between me and Wike.

He also said, “Wike should be reminded that Kogi is not Rivers, and the people of Kogi State would not worship any foreign God. Above all, Wike should also understand that power belongs to God, and He gives it to whoever he wants, even the basest of men. And but for this absolute and indiscriminate dispensation by God, how did a person like Nyesom Wike become a governor? Is it his oratory, diligence, finesse, wealth or intellectual endowment?

Wike had on Tuesday rubbished Melaye’s governorship ambition, saying the PDP chieftain does not have what it takes to contest for the Kogi state’s governorship.

Wike disclose this during a live media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He stated, “Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?

“When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State,” Wike said during the parley.

According to Wike, the mere fact that someone is from a place does not equate to electoral success if such a person contests an election.