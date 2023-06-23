I’m not leading revolt against Uzodimma, says Ohakim

By
Felix Aikhojie
-
0

A former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has described as false a report that alleged that he was leading a revolt against the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, over the latter’s refusal to support his ministerial aspiration in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ohakim, in a statement he personally issued on Thursday, said that the report was false and was sponsored to dent his image.

The ex-governor, who described Uzodimma as his bosom friend, said that he had no issue with Uzodimma.

The statement read in part, “Against this backdrop, let me then state as follows: I do not have any issue, whatsoever, with my governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, to say the least, to lead a “revolt” against him.

“Senator Uzodimma is a bosom friend of mine and a trusted political ally. Apart from that, as a statesman and former governor of our state, I am obliged to support any incumbent governor or administration who is moving in the right direction, at least in the interest of the state and its people. I am personally committed to see Governor Uzodimma, whom I have known for upwards of three decades, not only succeed but also excel as a governor.

“Revolting against Governor Uzodimma would be tantamount to revolting against myself and nobody can revolt against himself. Or am I that foolhardy to revolt against a fellow whose performance as a governor has been quite overwhelming and who is getting accolades daily from the good people of Imo State?”

Previous articleLagos blue line rail to commence passenger operations in August, says LAMATA
Next articleIsmaila Badmus emerges YABATECH’s new Deputy Rector

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.