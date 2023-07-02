I’m not on vendetta mission, critics should wait till my tenure ends – Abba Yusuf

Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, says the demolition of some structures across the state should not be interpreted as a vendetta.

Since assuming office on May 29, Yusuf has ordered the demolition of structures he said were “illegally” built and approved by the former administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor said some public properties were given to some “sacred cows” in the immediate past administration.

On June 14, the governor ordered the demolition of a roundabout structure near the government house.

Other structures that have been demolished so far include a three-storey building with 90 shops located at Nasarawa GRA, shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

During a visit to the governor by Aliyu Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya, on Saturday, Yusuf said critics should keep records of his work and judge him after he has finished his tenure.

He promised that his administration would promote and support health care, education, and agriculture.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, Yusuf added that it is not proper for anyone in power to take public property and convert it for personal use.

The governor had also made a similar statement when Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, visited him at the government house on June 30.

He said he has no regret ordering the demolition of structures across the state, adding that “it is in the interest of the good people of Kano.”