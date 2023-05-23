I’m not seeking reelection as Senate President- Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has denied any interest in seeking re-election as the President of the 10th Senate.

Lawan, in a statement in Abuja, said media reports concerning his interest in the top job of the 10th Senate were lies.

He said: “I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily, I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”