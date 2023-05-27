I’m ready to dedicate my entire being to service of Nigeria and Africa – Africa, says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, president-elect, says he is ready to dedicate himself to the service of Nigeria and Africa.

A statement from the office of the president-elect said Tinubu spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the inaugural lecture preceding his swearing-in.

Represented by Kashim Shettima, vice-president-elect, Tinubu restated his commitment to the ideals of democracy as the best form of government.

Tinubu acknowledged the merits of democracy, adding that “it surpasses the most perfect dictatorship in terms of justice, humanity, and productivity”.

“Distinguished guests, democracy is more than a system of governance; it is the very lifeblood that empowers a nation to flourish and thrive,” Tinubu said.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, where the ideals of democracy will guide our path toward sustainable development.

“Democracy, my fellow countrymen, is not only a political system; it is a way of life. It embodies a distinctive code of thought and conduct, demanding the utmost integrity and self-improvement from leaders.

“Today, I stand before you, ready to dedicate my entire being to the service of our great nation and the African continent.

Tinubu said while democracy guarantees freedom, its survival hinges on the responsible and measured use of that freedom.

He added that democracy, as an ever-evolving concept, empowers the majority to express their will while safeguarding the fundamental interests of the minority.

“Our democracy is not an abstract ideal; it is a practical vessel that will propel our nation to new heights in every facet of our collective existence,” Tinubu added.

The President-elect pledged to utilise democratic institutions not only to safeguard political and civil rights but also to drive comprehensive economic reforms that engender broad-based prosperity, create employment opportunities, and unlock the nation’s untapped potential.

Also speaking, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that the inauguration lecture took participants on a journey of introspection on the imperatives of democratic governance and nation-building.

He added that the various challenges that confront the socio-political fabrics of Nigeria were also highlighted.

“We have learnt that democracy is not just a system of governance, it is a way of life,” Buhari said.

“True democracy is when the voices of people are heard. Our nation’s progress rests on inclusivity, unity and not leaving any citizen behind and ensuring every citizen enjoy the dividends of good governance.

“We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into action. We must fight against corruption in all its form. We must remain united. Our diversity is our strength.

“We can overcome our differences and forge a common cause towards progress.”