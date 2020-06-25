I’m worried some APC members don’t want to surrender to NEC, says Giadom

Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is worried that some leaders of the party may not surrender to the “highest organ” of the APC.

He had fixed a national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the party for Thursday and President Muhammadu Buhari indicated interest to attend the meeting.

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, Giadom said the first agenda of the meeting is to find solution to the crisis rocking the party.

“Well, I don’t speak for the presidency but the president as the leader of the party has been invited tomorrow and we expect that he will attend the meeting,” Giadom said.

“First, the agenda is to look at the ongoing crisis in the party and find solution to them. My position is very clear. The national working committee cannot resolve the present situation in our party.

“A higher organ of the party which is the national executive committee of the party has the responsibility to wade into the situation that we find ourselves.

“But I am worried about some of my colleagues who do not want to surrender the situation that we find ourselves to a higher organ of the party that can find solution for all of us.

“I, therefore, want to advise everybody, my colleagues and the entire NEC members to avail themselves to the zoom code that has been circulated to them and attend the meeting as scheduled.”

On whether the national working committee of the party would be dissolved amid the ongoing crisis, he said: “NEC will decide, I am not aware there is any intention to dissolve the national working committee, that is not before me. That is why is at the meeting that a collective decision of the entire NEC will prevail at the end of the day.”

The APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following an appeal court order that upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.