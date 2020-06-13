In Adamawa, it’s one doctor to 13,300 people – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says going by the statistics in Adamawa, one doctor attends to more than 13,000 people.

Tonde Gargah, the Adamawa NMA chairman, made this known in a speech at the Adamawa Democracy Day townhall, held in Yola, the state capital, on Friday.

He emphasised the need for the government to ensure that the people have access to adequate health care services.

“The population of the doctors grossly falls short of the recommendations by World Health Organisation which suggests one doctor to about 600 people,” he said.

“The situation in the state is now one doctor catering for 13,300 people. This is grossly inadequate.

“But, in spite of the little number of health personnel in the state, their welfare is the least, if compared with neighbouring states in the region.”

Gargah added that the population of Adamawa was recording rapid increase, especially in Yola south local government area, and called on the government to build more hospitals to boost healthcare delivery.

In his response, Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, said his administration has plans to recruit more health workers, NAN reported.

“Surely, the health sector in the state is lacking personnel; this issue deserves urgent treatment,” he said.