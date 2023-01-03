In Zamfara, gunmen kidnap Colonel Rabi’u Yandoto and his children.

On the Gusau-Tsafe Road in Zamfara State, gunmen thought to be bandits abducted a retired colonel named Rabi’u Yandoto and his two children.

Mohammed Hassan, a local, claimed that Yandoto was traveling with his two children to his hometown on Sunday night when he was ambushed by bandits and taken to the jungle.

“On Sunday night, the bandits assaulted the retired colonel and abducted him, along with his two children and two other victims,” Hassan said.

“We began to flee into the woods when we heard gunfire out of fear for the bandits, but later learned that Colonel Yandoto was their intended target”, Hassan continued.

Senator Kabiru Marafa’s political adversary, Yandoto, has been working to defeat Marafa’s campaign for office in 2023.

He is the leader of the Zamfara All Progressives Congress political organization known as “Wake da Shinkafa,” whose primary objective is to prevent Kabiru Marafa from being elected to the Senate in 2023.