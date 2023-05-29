Inauguration 2023: Today, proudest day of my life- Tinubu declares

The newly sworn-in president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu via his official Twitter handle @officialABAT declared Today, May 29, 2023 as the “proudest day of his life.”

Tinubu alongside his vice president, Kashim Shettima took the oath of office today at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

“ This is the proudest day of my life. But this day does not belong to me. It belongs to you, the people of Nigeria.”, the president tweeted.

During the presidential elections held on February 25, Tinubu defeated his opponents with a wide margin, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party by scoring 8.7 million votes. He garnered over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required and was declared the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023.