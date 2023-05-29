Inauguration 2023: Twitter removes Osinbajo’s verification tag

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Popular microblogging platform, Twitter, on Monday removed the verification tag attached to the account of the former Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The special verification tag prior to its removal was designed for officials of government.

As at press time, our correspondent had observed that Osinbajo’s tag has been removed however the one of the account of the former president Muhammadu Buhari remained.

Twitter has not yet replied to inquiries as to why the former vice-president’s verification tag was removed.

Osinbajo and his principal, Buhari, handed over to the administration of Bola Tinubu today, May 29,2023.

