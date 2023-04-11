INEC fixes Saturday, April 15 for Rivers supplementary elections

INEC has fixed Saturday, April 15 to conduct elections in polling units where the exercise was suspended in Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies of Rivers on Feb. 25.

Its spokesperson in Rivers, Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, quoted the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Johnson Alalibo, as saying that elections would be conducted in 42 polling units and at Registration Areas 04 and 07 in Khana/Gokana.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Ekelemu also quoted Alalibo as saying that elections would hold in 377 polling units and in Registration Areas 05, 10 to 18 in Port Harcourt II constituency.

In the statement, Alalibo enjoined voters to turn out en-masse on Saturday to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner.

He assured that INEC was committed to a successful conclusion of the elections in affected areas.