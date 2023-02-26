INEC office in Kano razed

According to reports, a fire destroyed the independent National Electoral Commission office in Kano State’s Takai Local Government Area.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday at 9:30 am when some unidentified individuals began beating people, forcing election observers, journalists, and INEC officials to flee for cover and hide in the roof, but the thugs later set fire to the building.

Sale Nasko, a local journalist who was also one of the victims, claimed that the suspects were thought to be members of one of the political parties.

The victim, who is presently being treated in a hospital for injuries of varying severity, claimed that three of the alleged attackers, Garba Gambo, Shehu Na-marka, and Abdullahi Dan-jalingo, had been captured, while the fourth remained at large.

The attack occurred as the local government’s collation officer awaited the arrival of the final two wards (Takai and Kachako) before declaring the official results of yesterday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The victim stated, “We now know that the incident had no impact on the outcome of the election.

When reached, SP Abdullahi Haruna, the police public relations officer in Kano, confirmed the event.

According to him, the fire started at the generator house behind the office building but was quickly put out.

“They extinguished the fire from the generator house. He claimed that it was swiftly brought under control and that security personnel had increased their presence in the area.