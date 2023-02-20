INEC to get poll allocation from CBN Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission expressed optimism that its Central Bank of Nigeria funding request will be satisfied on or before Tuesday.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner for INEC and head of its committee for voter education, revealed this to our correspondent on Sunday.

In light of the shortage or rarity of naira notes in circulation, the commission had previously stated that it had informed the CBN of its financial requirements for conducting the upcoming elections.

The commission had clarified that although it makes the majority of its payments electronically, some particular services necessitate payment in cash.

Okoye responded, “We are hopeful that the difficulty of physical cash required for the payment of some types of workers and some services will be resolved out on or before Tuesday, the 21st of February 2023,” when asked on Sunday when INEC planned to receive the requested money from the CBN.

When questioned whether the continuous riots caused by a lack of cash may affect the number of voters who come out on election days, Okoye responded that he was certain that the problems facing the nation would not deter registered voters from exercising their right to vote.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has no authority over preserving peace and order. The Nigerian Police Force is charged by Section 215(3) of the Constitution with upholding and securing public order and safety.

“The commission lacks a security division and is unable to send security personnel out into the streets.

The commission has made every effort to increase voters’ trust in the voting process. The commission moved several voting stations closer to the voters and transformed voting stations and voting station settlements into full-fledged polling places. With each election, the commission gets better. Nigerians are eagerly anticipating the elections of 2023 and are prepared to cast their votes.

“We are hopeful that the country’s problems won’t prevent lawfully registered voters from casting their ballots on election day. On election day, we ask Nigerians to turn out to vote in support of the commission’s planning and efforts.”