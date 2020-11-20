Insecurity getting worse yet Buhari is clearly helpless – Secondus

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says insecurity in the country has become worse and there is no solution in sight under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the party’s 90th national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Secondus alleged that Buhari is not providing the leadership needed to address insecurity.

The chairman said before the lockdown, the country was already going through some challenges owing to “poor governance” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“Great leaders of our party, before the COVID-19 lockdown our country was already going through some socio-political and economic challenges all arising from the poor governance delivery by the ruling APC.

“The security problem of the country has refused to abate, instead, it has multiplied with no clear solution in sight.

“President Muhammadu Buhari led APC government, under whose watch the situation got worsened and complicated has remained clearly helpless and incapable of providing the needed leadership.”

Speaking on the #EndSARS protests, Secondus said PDP had always expressed “deep concern” at the growing human rights abuses in the country.

“The consequences of all these came to the fore when the youths, last month, poured out their anger on the country through a nationwide protest,” he said.

“Even though the protest was triggered off by accumulated police brutality, particularly by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), it developed into a wider rebellion against injustice and poor leadership in the country.”

On the defection of David Umahi, Ebonyi governor, to the APC, Secondus said the real reason he left would soon be exposed.

“You must have read the eventual defection of PDP Governor in Ebonyi state, His Excellency Dave Umahi to the ruling APC on Tuesday and his provocative reason of allegations of injustice against the south-east by the party,” he said.

“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi state and south-east is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed.”