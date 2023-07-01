Insecurity: Traditional rulers to meet Tinubu over NHFSS Bill – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has commended the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) for what he described as their invaluable contributions to the war against crimes, criminalities and general insecurity in the country.

He gave the commendation when the Commander General of NHFSS, Dr. Joshua Wale Osatimehin, in company of some top officers of the Service paid him a courtesy visit at the Royal Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Ooni who spoke in Yoruba language, said all well-meaning Nigerians can attest to how officers and men of the NHFSS are providing needed intelligence and other information as well as the manpower, in collaboration with the Police, the military and other security agencies towards the arrest and prosecution of criminals in Nigeria, especially those happening within forests and farmlands.

He said the country cannot ignore such a critical organisation which has, in addition to helping to fight crimes, is ensuring that farms and farmers are protected from attacks by bandits and kidnappers across the country.

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said that hunters are the solution to domestic and traditional security and promised that the NHFSS Bill would be discussed during the meeting of traditional rulers.

Earlier in his speech, the Commander General of NHFSS, Dr. Joshua Wale Osatimehin, said he and some top officers of the Service were at the palace to appreciate the Ooni whom he described as a peacemaker of immeasurable repute.

He informed the Ooni of the resolution of the NHFSS management to make him the Grand Patron of the organisation which the royal father accepted.

The Commander General went ahead to brief the Ooni of the activities of the NHFSS and updated him that the Bill for the Act establishing the Service was passed by the two chambers of the 9th Assembly waiting for the president’s assent.

He told the Ooni that officers and men of the organisation have been undergoing various types of trainings organised by the Police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Security, DSS, NSCDC and NDLEA, among others as part of preparations for the task ahead.

Highlights of the visit include traditional prayers offered by the Ooni, in which he solicited divine success for Dr. Osatimehin and the NHFSS.

The NHFSS boss also presented the ‘Icon of Peace’ plaque to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR.