Investment in youths, critical ingredient for Nigeria’s development – Obi

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has explained that investments in the lives of Nigerian youths is a critical ingredient that will ensure Nigeria’s development.

Obi, in a message to commemorate International Youth Day 2021, argued that human capital remains one of biggest assets of any nation. He explained that a nation that prioritises human capital development will reap the fruits of national development. He maintained that the best investment for the youths is investment in education.

The former Governor of Anambra asserted that youths who are in their productive age, are the resource for national development. He decried the constant decline witnessed in the education sector as well as the spate of insecurity which has resulted in the closure of schools in some parts of the country, which, he said, have negative impacts on the future of the nation.

“Developed nations around the world, who are doing well, have all invested in education and their youths. If we must experience tangible development in Nigeria, we must learn to invest in our youths through aggressive investments in education.” Obi submitted.

He further made case for the small business sector, whose main owners are the youths, asking the government to support their productive ventures. Obi explained that a vibrant private sector driven economy will not only reduce youth unemployment but also catalyse economic growth and development.

Advising the youths to eschew all forms of crimes and social vices, Obi asked them to engage more on productive ventures that will improve their lives. “Nigeria belongs to you and you belong to Nigeria.

This is your nation, to build and to protect. Avoid engaging in actions capable of endangering the future of this nation, for your sake and the sake of generations to come,” Obi advised the youths, while wishing them a fruitful Youth Day Celebration.