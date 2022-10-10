Iran protests: Germany calls for sanctions over violent crackdown

Germany’s foreign minister has called for action against those responsible for the violent crackdown on protests in Iran.

Annalena Baerbock said Germany would ensure the European Union froze assets and imposed entry bans.

She described those “who beat up women and girls on the street” as standing on “the wrong side of history”.

EU foreign ministers are expected to decide on sanctions on 17 October, according to Reuters news agency.

Speaking to a German newspaper, Baerbock also criticised those who “condemn to death people who want nothing other than to live free”.

She told Iranians, “We stand by you and will continue to do so.”

The proposed sanctions come after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked demonstrations throughout the country.

The 22-year-old died in custody after being detained by Iran’s morality police on 16 September.

Dozens of Iranians have lost their lives after taking to the streets to protest Ms Amini’s death.

The Iran Human Rights group, based in Norway, said at least 185 people – including 19 children – had died since the unrest began.

Iran’s state media say 20 members of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, police and security forces have been killed.

Videos and images circulating on social media over the weekend appeared to show Iran’s security services entering schools and universities.

Female students at a university in Tehran were reported to have chanted “get lost” to President Ebrahim Raisi when he visited on Saturday.

Saturday also saw the country’s state television channel hacked.

Viewers saw a mask appear on their screens followed by an image of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, surrounded by flames.

Many in Iran are now calling for the end of Islamic clerical rule.