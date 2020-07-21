Isa Funtua buried in Abuja + Photos

Ismaila Isa Funtua, elder statesman and politician, has been laid to rest in Abuja.

Funtua, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law and ally, died in Abuja on Monday.

He was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja after the funeral prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque Area 1, Garki Abuja.

Some of the dignitaries who attended his funeral are Mamman Daura, a close relative of President Muhammadu Buhari; Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe; Nduka Obaigbena, chairman of THISDAY/ARISE TV; and Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership Newspaper.

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state and Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were also in attendance

