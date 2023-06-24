ISWAP commander ‘dies after snake bite’, as troops kill six insurgents in Borno

Kiriku, a field commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), has reportedly died in Borno state.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, Kiriku died three days after sustaining a snake-bite injury.

He reportedly sustained the injury in one of ISWAP’s hideouts in Damboa LGA of Borno.

Kiriku, who was said to have been injured on Tuesday, died on Friday.

Zagazola Makama said the ISWAP commander was unable to access treatment, hence his demise.

Before his death, Kiriku operated within the Jiddari axis of Chiralia in the Timbuktu triangle — a Boko Haram/SWAP stronghold.

The Timbuktu triangle stretches over four LGAs in Borno —Damboa, Jere, Kaga, Konduga— and Gujba LGA in Yobe state.

Kiruku was said to have led many attacks and ambushes against troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno.

TROOPS KILL ‘SIX INSURGENTS’

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly killed six ISWAP fighters in Banki town.

Zagazola Makama said the terrorists were gunned down by the special forces in collaboration with the civilian joint task force (CJTF).

They were reportedly killed on Thursday in an ambush near Bula Yobe and Darajamal road, Bama LGA of Borno.

The terrorists were said to be responsible for making and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs).