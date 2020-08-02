I’ve not resigned as PDP publicity secretary in Edo – Nehikhare

Chris Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo, says he has not resigned his position in the party.

Nehikhare in a statement on Sunday in Benin said that in the last 24 hours, there had been a “diabolical” post on social media suggesting that he had resigned.

He stated that the information was a lie and the figment of the imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that had run out of ideas and decided to take the simple way out.

“I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. My convenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first.

“I remain in PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people. I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians. I remain in PDP to help Gov. Godwin Obaseki continue with his excellent job,” he stated.

He noted that for PDP, its Edo first and resetting Edo for a better tomorrow.