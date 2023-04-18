Iwuanyanwu under pressure to lead Ohanaeze

Igbo leader Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is under pressure to take over the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo following the death of President General Prof. George Obiozor.

He confirmed being encouraged to accept the position when a group, the Igbo Delegate Assembly, visited him.

Its President, Chief Chikezie Nwogu, told Iwuanyanwu that they were on a mission from 19 northern states to appeal to him to accept the leadership of Ohanaeze to complete Obiozor’s tenure.

Nwogu said: “The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation is in dire need of a central voice and a leadership that will change the existing narrative and adopt a new approach that will address the challenges facing Ndigbo Worldwide.”

He believes Iwuanyanwu is the man whose pedigree and antecedents can give Ndigbo the desired leadership and direction, especially at this time.