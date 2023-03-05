Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies guard, takes ‘full responsibility’ for gun video at nightclub

Ja Morant, a star for the Memphis Grizzlies, says he accepts “full responsibility” for his behavior as the NBA looks into a video that seems to show him clutching a gun in a bar.

The 23-year-old All-Star guard Morant seemed to hold up a gun during a live Instagram video on Saturday.

It happened soon after the Grizzlies’ defeat by the Denver Nuggets, 113-97.

Morant expressed regret and promised to “get therapy” after receiving a “at least two games” suspension.

In a statement, he stated, “I accept full responsibility for my conduct last night.

I’m sorry for disappointing my family, friends, teammates, coaches, supporters, business partners, the city of Memphis, and the whole Grizzlies organization.

I’m going to take some time off to get assistance and work on developing more effective coping mechanisms for stress and maintaining my general wellbeing.

We are looking into a social media post featuring Ja Morant, according to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.

Ja Morant will be absent from the team for at least the following two games, according to a statement from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are the Grizzlies’ next two opponents; they are currently second in the Western Conference.

This season, Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game. Last month, he played in his second straight All-Star Game.