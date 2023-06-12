JAMB to decide cut-off for varsities, others June 24

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board will decide the cut-off for 2023 admissions into universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions on June 24, 2023, The PUNCH reports.

The event which will hold at the National Judicial Institute will have in attendance all heads of tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies such as the National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, among others.

In the weekly bulletin made available to our correspondent by the Director of Public Affairs, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the board said, “Only two representatives each from respective tertiary institutions, comprising the Head of the Institution and one official of the institution, who shall be nominated by the Head, will be welcomed.

“Other critical issues slated for discussion at the Policy Meeting aside from issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar, JAMB, on the just-concluded UTME are other issues of national importance, particularly as they concern the education sector.

“The meeting is also expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, present and analyse application statistics, and candidates’ performance, as well as evaluate the 2023 admission exercise.

“Furthermore, the policy meeting, among other things, would decide the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

In 2022, the meeting granted institutions the power to set their minimum allowable cut-off marks for admission, which they cannot go below once adopted and general concessions are reached.