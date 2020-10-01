Journalist brutalised, activists arrested as police disrupt RevolutionNow protest

No fewer than eight persons were arrested when security operatives disrupted the RevolutionNow protest in Lagos on Thursday.

The protesters, who stormed Ojota and Maryland axis of the state, marched through the streets demanding a better society.

The citizens were on their way home when a group of armed police officers attacked them.

Kayode Jaiyeola, a photojournalist with The PUNCH who was covering the event, was brutalised by the police officers.

Jaiyeola was beaten with a baton which left him bleeding on the head.

Hakeem Odumosu, the state commissioner of police, later apologised to journalists for the “irresponsible act”, and said the police officer involved has been arrested and disarmed.

“The man that was doing his lawful duty and the police assaulted him, we will take care of it. Once again, apologies for that,” Odumosu said.

“But you know me, I don’t tolerate all these things and will never. There is no reason to justify what the police did. What he did was an assault, brutality and incivility. I won’t cover that.

“Be rest assured he will face disciplinary action.”

He said the medical bill of the journalist will be taken care of by the police.