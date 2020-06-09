Journalist, clergyman, trader… Ondo lists details of COVID-19 cases

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, has described the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state as alarming.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday in Akure, the state capital, Akeredolu stated that the trend of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is exponential and poses real threats to the state.

Providing details of the cases recorded in Ondo, the governor said they include an American, traders, journalist, clergyman, businessmen, civil servants, artisans, health care workers, the young and the old across Akure south, Odigbo, Owo, Ose, Akure north, Ondo west, Okitipupa, Akoko south-east, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo and Ifedore local government areas.

“As you are aware, Ondo state has recorded a total number of 19 new active cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 days. This is against the 24 cases announced as at 27th May when I addressed you. These additional 19 new cases add up to make a total of 43 cases as at this morning. This figure is a significant rise from where we were. It is also fearful and alarming,” he said.

“Let me provide you with details of the individual cases in order to emphasise the size, shape and seriousness of our challenges. The 25th confirmed case is a businessman aged 60 years, who resides at Uso community, Owo LGA. He reported not to have any travel history and presented with fever, sore throat, cough and difficulty in breathing.

“The 26th confirmed case, a male, is an American citizen of Akure origin who resided at Shagari, Akure South LGA. He came home visiting the family and was caught up in Nigeria by the lockdown due to the pandemic. Having been home for not less than 2 months, he fell ill sometime last week showing symptoms of COVID-19. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was referred to the UNIMEDTH Ondo for further examination. His sample was taken to confirm his COVID-19 status. He died before his result came.

“The 27th confirmed case, who is male, aged 59 years, is a trader that resided at Ore, Odigbo LGA. He had no travel history but had developed COVID–19 symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. His samples were collected but he died before the result of his test which eventually came out positive.

“The 32nd confirmed case is a male journalist aged 33 years who resides at Ore, Odigbo LGA. He is a contact of the 28th confirmed case, and developed fever. His samples were collected and later returned positive today. The 33rd confirmed case, a male, aged 30 years, is a civil servant who resides at Idepe, Okitipupa LGA. He had no travel history but had difficulty in breathing.

“The 36th confirmed case is a clergyman aged 59 years who resided at Ondo, Ondo west LGA. He had a travel history to Lagos where he developed difficulty in breathing. He returned to Akure and died while receiving medical attention at Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure.”

The governor added that the state has collected 663 samples, total cases on admission are 14, seven patients have died and 22 discharged, while 113 contacts have been traced.

He also banned all football viewing centres from operations until further notice.

“What these tell us is that COVID -19 is fully here with us and that community transmission is now a reality. My good people of Ondo state, this record calls for concern. Indeed, worse days seem to be approaching faster than we probably anticipated,” the governor stated.

“As a people, we must make a choice now, between life and death, between health and wealth and between stability and unhappiness. We must find a balance between our pleasure and daily freedom on the one hand and the survival and self-preservation of our society on the other hand. Achieving the correct balance simply means starting real combat with COVID-19 and winning the combat in good measure and in good time.”