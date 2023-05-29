Jubilation as kinsmen welcome Buhari on arrival in Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari had left Eagle Square in Abuja immediately after Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn in as president and vice-president.

Flanked by members of his cabinet who came to say goodbye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday, Buhari bade farewell to Nigerians, boarded the Presidential jet and departed for Daura.

On arrival, the former President and his wife, Aisha, were welcomed by their kinsmen amid jubilation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, his wife Aisha and children, arrived Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport via a Nigerian Air Force aircraft at about 1:30 p.m.

He was accompanied by former ministers of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, that of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, and his Spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, among others.

The former President was received by the newly inaugurated Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umar-Radda and his deputy, Alhaji Faruk Lawal.

Buhari was later conveyed to Daura in a helicopter at about 2:20p.m, and was received by a tumultuous crowd led by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar.

NAN reports that Daura Emirate Council will hold a grand durbar on Tuesday to welcome Buhari back home.

The tenure of the ex-president which began in 2015 came to an end on May 29 after an eight-year period.

Before the handover ceremony, Buhari had said after his tenure, he would go back home to focus on his farms and tend to his cattle.