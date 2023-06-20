Jubilation at Force Headquarters as Acting IGP Egbetokun resumes

Egbetokun’s convoy entered the Force Headquarters around 1 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A large number of officers lined up at strategic positions to welcome the new IGP.

The official handing-over ceremony scheduled to take place by 11am on Tuesday was postponed till Wednesday.

Born on the 4th of September, 1964, Kayode Egbetokun was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja before his appointment as Acting Inspector General of Police.

He enlisted into the Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.

He possesses the following:

* Bsc ( ED ) ( Hons ) Mathematics – University of Lagos

* Msc Engineering Analysis – University of Lagos

* Certification in electronic data processing and computer programming, all from University of Lagos

* Masters in Business Administration from the Lagos State University

* PGD Petroleum Economic from Delta State University

* PhD Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State

COURSES / CONFERENCES ATTENDED INCLUDE:

* Close Protection Course in United Kingdom

* Squadron Commander , Combat Ops Course at PMF Training College (Desert Camp Gwoza and Forest Camp lla)

* Advanced Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos

* Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College Jos

* Strategic Leadership Course, Police Staff College Jos

 He attended the Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats held in Lyon France in 2018

* He is a Member Society for Peace and Security Practice and a Scholar in Peace and Security Studies.

HE HAS WORKED IN VARIOUS COMMANDS, FORMATIONS AND DEPARTMENTS OF THE POLICE INCLUDING:

* Chief Security Officer to Governor of Lagos State from 1999-2005

* Commander RRS Lagos State Command 2005-2007

* O/C Anti – Fraud , FCT Command Abuja

* CSP Admin, Lagos State Command

* Area Commander Osogbo – Osun State

* Area Commander Gusau – Zamfara State

* Commandant Police Training School ( PTS ) Ikeja Lagos State

* Deputy Commandant Police College Ikeja Lagos State

* Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja

* Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal ( EOD ) FHQ

* Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command

* Commissioner of Police Admin Medical Faloma Lagos State

* AIG Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja

CURRENT POSTING – Ag. Inspector-General of Police

HOBBIES:

* He loves reading , plays Table Tennis and recreational football

* He follows Chelsea in English Premier League and European Champions League

MARITAL STATUS: Happily married with Children