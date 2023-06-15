Judge suspends Stella Oduah’s trial over ‘threat’ to his life

Inyang Ekwo, presiding judge of a federal high court in Abuja, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest some persons over “threat” to his life.

The judge said the individuals had sent text messages to his phone advising him against the trial of Stella Oduah, former aviation minister, and others.

According to NAN, during proceeding on Thursday, Ekwo shared copies of the messages with lawyers representing all the parties in court.

The judge suspended Oduah’s arraignment over alleged threat to his life by unknown persons.

The former aviation minister was charged to court by the EFCC over alleged misappropriation of N5 billion.

Ekwo held that the proceedings will not continue until the culprits are produced in the next hearing.

The judge also ordered the deputy registrar in charge of litigation in the court to liaise with the corporate affairs commission (CAC) to obtain the identities of the senders of the messages for the purpose of arresting them.

He said the sanctity of the court must be maintained, noting that Nigeria is not an “animal kingdom” where acts of lawlessness could be condoned.

Ekwo also ordered the prosecution to produce the culprits in court as part of efforts to ensure that defendants in the case are safe to stand trial.

Ofem Uket, counsel to EFCC, said the anti-graft agency would do its best to bring the culprits to book.

Uket prayed to the court not to allow the unknown persons to scuttle the trial.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case to July 17.